Last night, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that at Governor’s DeSantis direction, it will be ordering additional supplies and personal protective equipment, all part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding resources to High-Impact Areas like Broward County, which has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State at 55 (as of 6 p.m. Tuesday).

The State is deploying three field hospitals, including one to that is on its way to Broward County, while one is already staged in Orlando and one will be set up in Ocala.

After a detailed needs assessment, FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz has requested the following supplies through Direct Federal Assistance:

5 mobile intensive care units

5,000 ventilators

5,000 hospital beds

50,000 two oz. bottles of hand sanitizer

250,000 coveralls

500,000 gloves

500,000 gowns

500,000 collection kits

100,000 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizers

150,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns, and goggles

2 million N95 face masks

Inventory is being distributed 24 hours a day on a rolling basis throughout the state.

Other developments: