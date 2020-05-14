Universal Orlando will be opening select CityWalk venues from 4 to 10 p.m. starting May 14. Some shops and restaurants will open, including Bubba Gump Shrimp and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.

According to their website, you are now able to book a Disney World hotel reservations beginning July 1. The company is offering up to 30% discounts to entice Floridians to stay at property hotels.

No announcement as to when the parks will reopen. Last week, Disney announced it was opening Disney Springs on May 20.

As Florida continues to open more spaces as the state’s number of confirmed cases now exceeds 42,000 (42,402) as of Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County reported 14,468 after adding 83 new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

There was no change reported for Key Biscayne (65) or zip code 33149 (68).

In his Wednesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey said the Village Manager, Andrea Agha and council were reviewing the County’s 184-page reopen plan. “We, as a village, have not made a determination how we are going to roll it out” added Davey.

Some municipalities in Dade have made decisions to open at a much slower pace than that of the county’s.

Saying that "It would be very difficult for us to open Monday anyways so we will be behind the county's timeline," City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Wednesday retail businesses and certain parks in the cities would reopen on Wednesday, May 20 Restaurants would not reopen until Wednesday, May 27.

City of Miami is the municipality with the most reported cases in the state with more than 9,000 (9,071) as of Wednesday.

Suarez said marinas in Miami will open Monday, May 14 at 7 a.m. including private marinas and the city-operated marinas; Dinner Key Marina & Mooring Facility, the Miamarina at Bayside and Marine Stadium Marina.

While beaches will remain closed, city of Miami Beach Manager Jimmy Morales announced a plan to reopen 602 retail stores, 18 museums and 141 barbershops, hair and nail salons by next Wednesday, May 20th.

The second phase would allow over 850 restaurants and sidewalk cafes to reopen Wednesday, May 27th. Morales said certain streets would be closed, allowing for additional outside seating.