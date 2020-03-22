As part of the Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, 6 p.m. Update, the state released more municipality-specific data, showing Key Biscayne now with five confirmed positive cases.

The table addresses cities of residence for Florida residents who have tested positive, noting that actual city name is “not always received as part of the initial notification and may be missing while the case is being investigated.” The report shows 58 positive tests listing the city as “missing.”

City of Miami has the largest number of positive COVOD19 cases in the state with 125.

Out of the 1007 positive cases in the State, 39% - 389 – are over the age of 60.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.