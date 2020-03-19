State Department issues warning not to travel abroad during the coronavirus pandemic

Saying “‘You may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe” the US State Department Thursday afternoon issued an Level 4 advisory for US Citizens not to travel abroad during the present coronavirus pandemic.

This is the latest move on the US to try and flattened the curve on the growth of cases in the US testing positive for the coronavirus. As of this morning, there were 11,274 cases in the US: 150 deaths due to the virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada agreed to close their shared border to all nonessential travel.

Via Twitter, the State Department said: “The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of #COVID19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for immediate return.”

“U.S. citizens traveling abroad that do not wish to return should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.” stated the Department, also via Tweeter.

To read the entire travel advisory, click here.