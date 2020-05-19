In an email to the Florida Today Rebekah Jones, who created the Florida's COVID-19 data portal used to report updates on a myriad of data points on the state’s handling of the outbreak, said she was fired on Monday by the Department of Health, she said, for refusing to manipulate data.

In her email, she claims to have “single-handedly created two applications in two languages, four dashboards, six unique maps with layers of data functionality for 32 variables covering a half a million lines of data.”

Tuesday, the Sun Sentinel reported that Jones termination came after she resisted her bosses ask to remove certain data from the dashboard.

In Monday Florida Department of Health update, Key Biscayne reported 68 confirmed cases. This number of cases has not changed since at least May 6 when the report showed 65 cases, and 64 on May 4.

The report does show Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 with 68 confirmed cases. Previously, the state had provided an explanation on the difference between the two data points.

The report updated Miami-Dade County’s number of cases at 15,942. The same report showed almost 47,000 cases (46,944) Floridians infected with the coronavirus. There are now over 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths statewide.