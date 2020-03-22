The number of COVID19 positive cases in the State of Florida jumped past 1000; Miami-Dade now reporting 227 cases of COVID19 positive tests. Testing site to open at Marlins Park

The number of positive people testing positive for the COVID19 virus spiked to 227 with 50 more cases reported since this morning. Dade now has the largest number of cases in the state.

In a related development, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced a private-public sectors partnership, including Jackson Health and the Miami Marlins, to open a testing site at Marlins Park in Little Havana. Details promised Monday by the Mayor.

In Broward, the number of cases jumped to 217 as 37 more positive cases were reported since this morning.

