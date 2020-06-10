1,371 new cases statewide. Dade over 20,000. New cases reported on the island. Davey: “seeing uptick in number of cases”

Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,371 new cases across the state. 45% of the cases were in the South Florida Tri-County area: Miami-Dade added 297, Broward 158 and Palm Beach 160.

There are now 67,371 Floridians who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dade’s number of cases spiked past 20,000 (20,277) and the City of Miami saw the total rise to 12,193.

There are 8,193 cases in Broward and 7,678 in Palm Beach.

Two new cases were reported in Key Biscayne (74), three in zip code 33149 (790).

In a Wednesday video message, Village Mayor Davey encouraged residents to continue wearing facial coverings, added the village has seen “an uptick in the number of cases and percent of positive tests.”

Davey called the reopening of the beaches “great news”