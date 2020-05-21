Florida is opening up in hopes of kick starting the economy. As the state closes the second week of "full phase 1" (Dade opened Monday) the number of COVID19 cases continues to grow.

On Thursday, Florida’s Health Department updated the number of cases in Florida, reporting 48,675. That is 1,204 more cases from Wednesday’s report.

The number of tests across the state also continues to increase. On Tuesday, May 19, there were 77,940, the largest number of tests for one day in May. On Wednesday, there were 53,428 tests performed.

The percent of positive tests on Tuesday was 1.35% and 4.45% on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 815,584 tests performed statewide with 48,675 or 6% testing positive.

Miami-Dade County reported 16,034 cases. Other data for Dade:

- 589 deaths

- Men: 8,173, Women: 8,011

- 2,602 hospitalizations

- 333 new cases reported since Wednesday

- 13 new deaths reported since Wednesday