In a Friday video message, Village Mayor Davey recapped the openings occurring in the Village next week; condo pools, beaches and Bill Baggs, asking residents to continue observing social distancing and wear facial coverings when outside.

“We do not want to see a regression,” said Davey.

On Friday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 54,497 total COVID-19 cases. The one-day increase is the largest one-day jump since mid-April.

More than half the cases were outside the South Florida Tri-county area, which reported 574 new cases Friday.

Miami-Dade reported 245 new cases, Broward 105 and 224 new cases were reported in Palm Beach.

The total of number of cases in Miami-Dade is now 17,641 with 60% (10,709) reported in the City of Miami.

Broward now has 6,975 and Palm Beach 5,765.

“New York City is “on track” to start down the slow road to economic recovery” New York Gov. Cuomo announced Friday, saying the city would start opening up construction and manufacturing businesses on Monday, June 8.

Up to this point, only a limited number of businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants offering take-out, have been allowed to remain open.