A docking destination for two Holland America cruise ships, the Zaandam and sister ship Rotterdam, could be decided later today as Broward County commissioners will vote Tuesday whether to allow one, or both ships, to dock in Fort Lauderdale.

State of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that he doesn’t want the ship(s) to dock at Port Everglades, citing overwhelming doctors already taxed with dealing with a growing number of COVID19 patients in Broward. As of Noon today, the number of positive tests in Broward was 1,181.

The ships are expected Florida by Wednesday or early Thursday. The ship is carrying 4 dead and hundreds exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The total number of cases in the State of Florida spiked past 6,000 cases, now reporting 6,338 confirmed COVID19 cases. 6 new deaths were reported overnight: Florida has 77 - COVID19 related deaths.

Miami-Dade County reported an additional 294 cases, now with 1,926 confirmed positive COVID19 tests.

Combined, Dade and Broward account for 49% of the cases in the entire state. This number is expected to grow as more testing sites are added.

