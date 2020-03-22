Up to this point, all the shared numbers by the Department of Health has been at the County level. In the Saturday morning report, the State provided data as to what municipality residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 actually live.

The chart shows Key Biscayne with two confirmed cases.

The Health department showed data for just 265 cases statewide. The total number of positive cases in Florida stands at 830 as of this morning so there are likely more residents who have tested positive in each community.

Out of the 177 positive cases in Miami-Dade County as of Sunday morning, the list reported on just 69 of those. Data was limited to cases with no known links to travel and no known contact with another confirmed case.

This data appeared on the early Saturday morning report issued by the health department but it was not on subsequent reports, Saturday evening or Sunday morning. It is unknown why it was first included – news organizations like Islander News have been asking for this breakdown – but it has not been published again.