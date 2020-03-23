The Florida Department of Health this morning updated the number of Florida residents testing positive for the COVID19 virus by municipality. The data show Key Biscayne still with five confirmed cases.

Miami reported the largest number of positive cases - 148 - of any municipality in the state. The number of Miami residents testing positive jumped by 13 overnight.

Of interest, Coral Gables shows five positive cases, while Miami Beach shows 33 residents testing positive for the COVID19 virus after reporting 11 new cases overnight.

Of the total number of cases in Miami-Dade, the oldest is an 84-year-old female who traveled to NY. The youngest to test positive are two 11-year-olds, a male and female.

The data indicated several “travel related” cases in the Miami-Dade count. There were eleven who reported having traveled to New York, two to Italy and eighteen to Spain. The State of New York is one of the COVID19 hotspots in the US, along with California and Washington. Spain and Italy have some of the highest numbers of COVID19 cases in Europe.