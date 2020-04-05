SUNDAY! Start of Easter Week. Time to stay home, enjoy a peaceful family day enjoying a nice Sunday with a delivered meal from some of these island dining options.

Breakfast / Sunday Brunch / Lunch / Dinner / Late Snack – here you will find options for all!

NEW Restaurants added today in Sunday’s #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, April 5, 2020. Support our local restaurants!

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com

Bon-appetite

NEW! Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Enjoy a spicy dinner this Sunday!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

NEW! Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

What a better family Sunday dinner option that Paella?

Allow Miralmonte to give you a little taste of the authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving Paellas, Spanish omelet, Spanish Sandwiches and more.

Today offerings:

Seafood Paella - $12.00

Chicken & Veggies - $10.00

Bocatas - Jamon Serrano y tomate, pepito de lomo, Bacon queso, Serranito, tortilla española con pimiento, chorizo, morcilla.

Tortilla de patatas – our specialty !

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

See our entire menu here.

Let's be social: Facebook & Instagram - @paellasmiralmontemiami

Monday thru Sunday 10 a.m. to Noon

Call to place your order - 305-794-5442 / Free Delivery during Quarantine

Milanezza

Spirits Ice Cream! A drink in ice cream form!!! You have to try this. We will deliver the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Toast Sunday! WINE! 50% off wines from our Wine Outlet. Call us! We will deliver

NOW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” they have cleaning supplies and yes… TOILET PAPER! Delivered!! While supplies last!

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Groceries delivered from our “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

KEBO

It is Sunday / domingo. Make it special! Let the pros at KEBO help!

Enjoy a superb Brunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Try our traditional Catalan BOCATA de FUET Barriga Gallega! A perfect Sunday appetizer.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Kazumi

NOW DELIVERING SUNDAYS!!! Enjoy a Kazumi Sunday!

Call for today’s other special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

BRUNCH – BRUNCH Artisan style! Serving the most complete brunch on the island! Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

#StayHome Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Better by the Dozen Sunday!!! Save by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Sweet. Spicy. Traditional. We have just about every empanada imaginable.

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sake Room

Crave sushi no more! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Sundays are special at The Golden Hog where our chefs always add a surprise to the menu!

Call for today’s menu!

Don’t forget at The Golden-Hog they have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Brasas KB

Sunday is the perfect day for our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call for Today’s special.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Sunday is a family day! Enjoy with the Randazzo’s family! Let us cook for you!

Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for this Sunday.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Call for today’s Tutto Sunday Special!

Call us for other special offers

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Oasis Café

Sunday!! Treat yourself! Make it an Oasis day!

Today’s menu:

Fish ceviche with tostones

Meat-Lovers or Veggie Lovers Pizza

Dessert: (choose one) Flan / Rice pudding / cookies

Offering curbside service on your takeout order!

Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piononos

Call for today’s sweet special.

Or make it a special weekend by trying our famous dessert Pavlova. Which one is your favorite? Strawberry? Kiwi? Mango? Try them all!

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Smart Bites

For Sunday, may we suggest SmartBites take on the boring avocado toast? Try our spicy & delicious Mexican Torta.

Want a “no-think-easy-answer-to-what-do-we-eat-today” Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Sunday! Weekend! Bread for today, bread for Sunday! All fresh!

Featuring a quality menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Sunday’s special Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Breakfast Platter - $25.00

8 Large Tequeños / 12 Croquetas / 6 Pastelitos (2 of each flavor)

Laminated Pastries Dozen Assortment $30.00

4 Croissants / 2 Chocolate Croissants / 2 Sweet Danish / 2 Savory Danish / 2 Ham and Cheese

Cookie Bag - $16.00

4 Chocolate / 4 Snickerdoodle / 4 Oatmeal

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

La Scala

Sundays are special at La Scala!! Try us for dinner tonight.

The locally owned and operated Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call Chandra for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Sundays are Pizza-PLUS at Domino’s!

The Perfect Pair!! Parmesan bread bites and Pepperoni Pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Sunday. Day to relax and enjoy a FREE PIZZA with our weekend BOGO-Pizza!

Feed the entire family! Buy any Pizza and get one free!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza offers FREE delivery! They also have Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Sunday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%