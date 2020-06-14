Sunday to Sunday: 11,630 new statewide cases. 1,000 new hospitalizations. KB? 3-new cases? Dade: 2-day-uptick in new hospitalizations. Davey: “Can’t allow us to regress”

According to the Department of Health, there are 75,568 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Sunday. That is 2,016 more cases than the previous day.

This was the second straight day reporting 2,000+ new cases.

Since last Sunday, June 7 to this morning, June 14, the Health Department reported 11,630 new cases across Florida. During the same time, there were 1,000 new Floridians hospitalized due to coronavirus related illness.

The breakdown for the South Florida Tri-County area as follows:

Miami-Dade County: 2,370 new cases since Sunday, June 7, a 12% increase

- Now reporting 21,917 cases – 248 new cases reported Sunday (June 14)

- 825 deaths - 3 new reported deaths since Saturday

Broward County: 1,124 new cases since June 7, a 14% increase

- Total 8,928 cases reported - 64 new reported cases overnight

- 357 deaths

Palm Beach County: 22% increase since June 7, adding 1,608 cases

- Now at 8,833 cases after 508 new cases were reported overnight

- 426 deaths, one new death reported Saturday

Over the same period, Key Biscayne has seen the number of confirmed cases increase by 3 to 75.

According to state and county officials, the increase number of cases is a result of an increased testing protocol. In the county’s New Normal dashboard, Dade reports an “Average of the Last 14 Days” of positive tests of 7.37%. For June 14, the percent was 5.51%

Over the last week (Sunday, June 7 to Sunday, June 14), Miami-Dade County reported that 23,852 tests were completed across the county. The percent of positive results for the period was 6.7%.

New hospital admission since Friday, June 12 appear to be on the rise, with 76 new admissions on Saturday, June 13, and 61 on Friday, June 12. These are the highest number of new one-day admissions in the dashboard-reporting period, June 4.

An article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel Sunday evening, reported that available hospital intensive care beds across the South Florida Tri-County area “were in use on Sunday.”

In a video message Sunday, Village Mayor Mike Davey implored residents to continue adhering to CDC safety protocols of wearing facial covering when out of the home and practicing social distancing. “We can’t allow us to regress,” Davey said, adding, “we can’t slip to Phase 1.”

The Mayor said he had received complaints about some local restaurants “not complying” with the county's New Normal regulations, such as limiting tables to parties of four (6-if from the same household).

Visitors to the island’s dog park must wear masks while in the park.