Supports GO bond and respectful political discourse

I am writing in support of the General Obligation (GO) bond.

I believe the bond gives our council the ability to move forward on critical projects in the most cost-effective manner. Subject to the debt cap, the envisioned projects, including infrastructure hardening, beach renourishment and flood prevention, benefit all of us.

I am concerned with the tone the debate over the bond has taken, and the negative pall it has sent over public discourse on our island.

As a 20 year resident of Key Colony, I am particularly opposed to recent efforts to caste the issue as one of condos versus houses.

Neighbors and friends, we are one island, and a small one at that. While you may not agree with my stance on the bond, we owe it to each other to move forward on projects important to the community in a positive and respectful manner.

Best regards,

Gretchen Clark