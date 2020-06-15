Supreme Court rules LGBTQ people protected from job discrimination

On Monday, by a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that parts of a Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII, which bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas filed the dissenting votes.