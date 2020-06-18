Supreme Court says Trump administration's attempt to end DACA was not legal

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants. The decision is a blow to the president and his reelection campaign. Trump was elected on platform including ending DACA, which was set up by Obama in 2012.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the 4-other liberal justices in ruling 5-4 that Donald Trump can't end the DACA program and deport illegal immigrants who came as children.

This is the second defeat in a week for Trump who via Twitter said “'Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?”

The ruling stops thousands of illegal immigrants, who came to the US as children, from deportation.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the administration did not follow rules in reaching the decision. Roberts was joined Thursday by liberal justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Steven Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

The court's ruling came on technical grounds, in which the majority acknowledged the administration had the right to end the DACA policy.

'Whether DACA is illegal is, of course, a legal determination, and therefore a question for the Attorney General. But deciding how best to address a finding of illegality moving forward can involve important policy choices, especially when the finding concerns a program with the breadth of DACA. Those policy choices are for DHS,' the majority wrote.

Justice in dissent Clarence Thomas wrote DACA was illegal from the start and the decision was "politically correct."