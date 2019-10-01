Survivors and a VIP dolphin swim kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Aquarium

Fourteen local breast cancer survivors will celebrate life and their common experiences by swimming with the dolphins at the Miami Aquarium on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The symbolic swim represents hope, survival and empowerment. Participants include women from three non-profit organizations: Your Bosom Buddies, Your Younger Brave Beauties (Y2B2, Inc.), and FORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered.

In addition, aquarium guests can purchase a special ticket for $29.99 that includes a $5 donation to fund breast cancer research. The offer is available through Oct. 31. To participate, guests must purchase tickets online by visiting www.miamiseaquarium.com/hopetober.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women around the world, with 1 in 8 women in the U.S. being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Your Bosom Buddies is a caring, sharing breast cancer support group. The group provides encouragement to breast cancer patients, with the opportunity for them to ask questions, gain pertinent information, and express fears and concerns with survivors who have faced the same challenge and survived.

Your Younger Brave Beauties is an online support community for young women living with or surviving cancer. Y2B2 provides support and friendship, and focuses on raising funds for Stage IV research as well as providing scholarships and grants for members in need.

FORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian, and related cancers.

The Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.