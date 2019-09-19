FDOH Miami-Dade Lifts Swimming Advisory for Crandon North, Crandon South and Virginia Key Beach

Miami, FL.- Based on satisfactory microbial water quality test result, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is lifting the swimming advisories for Crandon North and Crandon South and Virginia Key Beach which were issued on September 5 and September 11 respectively.

All swimming advisories issued by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County have been lifted.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website