Miami, FL. – Based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results, the Florida Department of Health in Miamti-Dade County is lifting the swimming advisory for Crandon North, Virginia Key Beach, Key Biscayne Beach Club, Cape Florida and Surfside (93rd Street) Beach which were issued on October 3, 2019.

All swimming advisories issued by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County have been lifted.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website