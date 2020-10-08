It appears to me, The Islander’s editorial position is that anyone that is not a candidate for office can libel or defame ballot candidates and use the Islander News as a means of conveying that libel.

In my humble opinion, I believe anyone that forms, leads and openly promotes a Registered PAC to support a bond relevant to the current election should be viewed in the same lens as a ballot candidate. I am not an attorney, but in my opinion the Bond PAC Promoter therefore forfeits any privacy rights afforded either by law or the nebulous editorial standards of the newspaper. Therefore, by words and actions she must be subject to the same scrutiny as if she were on the ballot.

The Islander should be encouraged to reprint or paraphrase anything that the person behind the pro-Bond PAC has said in any public forum without regard for fact checking. That is the editorial standard for the Islander News.

But the candidates the PAC Promoter defamed, and the residents she lied to, will take the high road and continue to have mature discussions about the issues facing Key Biscayne.

The pro-Bond PAC Promoter represents a fading plutocracy in the village.

There are two kinds of people in this debate: the people like the Pro Bond PAC Promoter that have indefensible, unintelligent positions and urge people not to question the status quo, or people like Jennifer Allegra, with a self-made, intellectually embracive attitude willing to engage in vibrant informative discussions to achieve meaningful solutions. Allegra also has a track record for standing up to bullies and defending people that have been maligned by cowards.

Voters on Key Biscayne can choose a real leader that is serious about debate. They can choose Jennifer Allegra.

I would encourage and invite a one-on-one public Zoom debate between Jennifer Allegra and the PAC Promoter for the benefit of people on both sides of the issue.

Paul Allegra