Tax free holiday coming up Aug. 7-9

Miami-Dade students will begin the new school year like non in the past - online with distance-learning, but savings on school supplies will definitely be available through the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 7, Florida shoppers will have a three-day, tax-free holiday weekend to help get ready for the new school year. The event ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

Florida law requires that during the sales tax holiday period, no sales tax or local option tax be collected on:purchases of clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Tax-free school supplies include: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, poster paper, rulers, staplers and scissors.

Supplies that do not qualify are books not otherwise exempt, correction tape-fluid-pens, masking tape, and printer and computer paper.

For a complete list of qualifying items, click here.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device. Follow us on Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, on Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho