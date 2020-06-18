ATP prepares to restart the international tour, with some stipulations

The ATP announced the resumption of the international tennis tour that was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new schedule stipulates that the first tournament, the Citi Open ATP 500 in Washington DC, be played on August 14, followed by the Western & Southern Open, the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event, to be held in Flushing Meadows, and then the US Open in New York (August 31 to September 13).

After the event in New York, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the ATP Masters 1000 events on clay in Madrid and Rome, respectively, will take place in September ahead of Roland Garros, to be played in Paris. from September 27 to October 11.

The schedule is subject to change and ongoing health and safety related evaluations, international travel policies and government approval of sporting events will be conducted.

All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health and safety, social distancing, reduction or the absence of fans on the site, according to the ATP.

“Our goal has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and save as much of the season as we can,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP.

The ranking has been frozen since March 16, when it was led by Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer.

In the coming weeks, a determination will be made regarding the most appropriate and fair way for qualifications to resume in parallel with the resumption of the tour, the international tennis organization said.