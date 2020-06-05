Tennis Summer Day Camp returning with best-of-class safety standards

It has been over two months since Gov. Ron DeSantis closed all Florida schools. Now, on the brink of summer, parents are faced with the same dilemma they have every year : What to do with their children while school is out? Except now the question comes with an extra-heaping side of “three Cs” -- COVID, CHAOS and CONFUSION!

With all of the questions swirling now about the public’s health as Florida reopens from COVID-19 lockdown, only one really matters to parents when considering a summer camp for their child: Is it safe?

Tennis Summer Day Camp personnel have reviewed the CDC Guidelines, read all available medical and scientific information on the pathology of COVID-19 and its impact on children, and studied the best practices of athletic events—all to ensure camp member safety. In fact, tennis camp leadership believes their safety measures can serve as a model for other camps to open in a responsible manner.

Stress and anxiety are normal for any parent considering a camp for their child. This article will help ease the stress of the “Three Cs” for parents.

There is ample evidence of COVID-19 causing terrifying symptoms, and death, among those infected. However, one constant in all the data and scientific research is that although children contract the virus at the same rate as adults, they are at a significantly decreased risk of experiencing any severe symptoms.

This does not mean children are immune from symptoms, or that children with underlying medical conditions are not at risk. Parental fear, however, can be mitigated in relation to children. Common sense, combined with careful adherence to safety protocols, can empower parents to make good choices for their child’s circumstances.

Health and safety of campers has always been paramount, but the Summer Tennis Camp leadership assures parents that no detail pertaining to protection from COVID-19 has been left unconsidered. They have identified five areas of focus to ensure this: Communication, Staff & Camper Health, Transmission Prevention, Sterilization of Facilities & Equipment, and Activity Regulation.

It is also noteworthy that research from the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center shows that COVID-19 “appears to die quickly in direct sunlight, both in the air and on surfaces.”

“As the temperature increases, as the humidity increases … you can see how drastically the half-life goes down on that virus,” said William Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology at Homeland Security. “So, the virus is dying at a much more rapid pace, just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity.”

Heat and humidity—two things South Florida has in abundance. Add the sun’s UV rays into the equation, said Bryan, and “the half-life (or coronavirus) goes from six hours to two minutes.”

Here is a summary of the Tennis Summer Camp’s five point plan:

Communication. Perhaps the most integral part of any effective plan is strong communication between and among the staff, parents, and children, as well as constant communication with local health departments, EMS, hospitals and health care providers. In our view this is best accomplished with daily monitoring of medical updates through morning phone calls with relevant local health officials. These would be completed prior to daily morning calls to parents for any updates on their child or home environment, at which point a daily staff meeting is held to review all updated information from health advisors and parents.

Staff and Camper Health. In addition to the regular testing of staff members, all children will be given an initial intake test. Only those who test negative will be admitted to camp. Staffers and campers will be monitored and checked for temperature and symptoms daily, with periodic retesting. Staff members will be required to wear masks, except when participating in physical activities, as well as either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer no less than once per hour.

Transmission Prevention. Tennis lends itself to allow for social distancing precautions. There is a very low camper-to-counselor ratio. No more than two players at a time will be allowed actually on the court. The instructors, staff members and campers will always maintain a 6 foot or more distance from both each other. There will never be more than 10 people present in any given space at the same time. Staffers or campers who are immuno-compromised or have underlying health conditions should not work or attend camp.

Sterilization of Facilities and Equipment. Because campers go home at night, parents can monitor their children daily. Also, the facilities and all the equipment can be cleaned and sterilized nightly.

Activity Regulation. As many activities as can comfortably and safely be performed outdoors will be. The premises have been modified to encourage social distancing, with physical spacing of equipment and furniture as well as ground markings for constant reference pointe.

COVID-19 may not be going anywhere for a while, but at least there can be less chaos and confusion when it comes to summer activity options for children.

Jon Garito is vice president and facilities manager of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association.