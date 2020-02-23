Who will be squealing with delight after winning the 14th Annual Key Biscayne Rib-Off?

It’s that time once again -- to name the queens, or kings, of the pit. It’s time to compete for bragging rights as winner of the Key Biscayne Rib-Off, to be held at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event, which is open to the public and is supported by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, will see more than 12 teams compete in the Rib-Off. The $30 per adult admission includes the rib tasting and a full KB Yacht Club BBQ dinner. The event will include two stages with continuous live entertainment.

All proceeds and donations from the event will benefit the Dr. Robert Kemper Awards for Professionalism in Medicine, which recognizes exceptional students at FIU Medical School. Kemper passed in 2011 at the age of 46 from cancer. Friends and loved ones began the scholarship that bears his name to honor and preserve his legacy.

For more information, call the Key Biscayne Community Foundation at (305) 361-2770. The Yacht Club is located at 180 Harbor Drive.