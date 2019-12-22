Results from assignment for Key Biscayne K-8 Center 4th Graders to review books

Ms. Crawford’s 4th grade class recently took on the #kbminijournalist assignment to write reviews of a book each student selected. They worked independently. These reviews are being published as the students wrote them, with light editing. The students even helped with our holiday shopping lists! We are impressed with the results. What do you think?

The Mysterious Benedict Society

My name is Madison, and today I’m going to tell you about the book, The Mysterious Benedict Society. The book is a really good Christmas gift for a 9-15-year-olds if you don’t have any ideas on what to get them, or if you want to read it yourself. It’s a big (and I mean really big!) book, and is about some kids … and some bad guys. It’s a very good mystery book. The story is a little bit hard to follow in the beginning, but as you read on it becomes easier to understand.

I really liked it a lot because I love mystery books. It is a little sad at parts, but in the end everything works out. There are five books in the series. You can find an inexpensive copy used. You should really look into reading it.

Madison London

Ellie’s Story, by W. Bruce Cameron

Since Ellie was a pup, she was chosen to be trained as a search and rescue dog. Ellie picks up senses from the person she has to find, out of the car window, but also her owner Jakob’s sadness. When Jakob is shot during a search and rescue mission, Ellie is assigned a new trainer, Maya, who is desperate to have a K9 friend. Maya and Ellie go to El Salvador after an earthquake hit there to find people under debris. What would happen to Ellie if her most important sense (smell) was lost? What would happen if Maya got shot? See what happens by reading his outstanding story!

This book was fantastic. It had all the details a search dog’s life would have,plus all the suspense! If I had to rate this book, my rate would be infinite because it keeps getting better and better. Definitely read this book!

Sara Berkowitz

Fish in a Tree, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt

Looking for something to get for Christmas? Well I have just the right idea, a BOOK! But there is a certain book I would like to recommend, called Fish in a Tree. The book’s name might sound a little silly, but it is a very interesting book. It has a ton of suspense! The book has a very interesting way of communicating with the readers. This realistic fiction book is so fascinating that once you start reading it there is no going back, But once you are finished you feel like you want to read it again and again. Remember, don’t forget to ask Santa!

Tais Szyfer Rolim

Saving Mr. Teruptand

Saving Mr. Terupt is the third of the series. Book one was Because of Mr. Terupt, and book two was Mr. Terupt Falls Again. The third book is an extraordinary read that I highly recommend for anyone. The story is told from the points of view of Jessica, Peter, Jeffrey, Luke, Alexia, Danielle, and Anna. It is about kids entering 7th grade. They have a fight that splits the group up, then they reunite when they realize they have to stick together to try to save Mr. Terupt, their beloved sixth-grade teacher. He and other teachers might get kicked out of the school due to the low budget. The kids do all they can possibly do, but can they save their beloved teacher?

Something I really liked about the book was that you could see one event in many ways. The same event is described and seen by the characters in different manners. That made me understand that it is important to see the way other people think or feel about things.

There is a lot of suspense in the book as well. When Luke got bullied, and he said he wanted to get revenge, I was left intrigued to see what he would do. Also, when the votes were coming in to decide what to do with the low budget, I was also in complete suspense. Would the answer be yes, let’s try to solve the financial problems? Or no, we have to kick some teachers out?

Overall, Saving Mr. Terupt was very powerful and you can feel the hope and compassion the kids have for Mr. Terupt. I really enjoyed it and hope you do too. I would rate this book 5 bright shining stars.

Sofia Tavormina

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is a book about a boy’s family that receives an unexpected inheritance from their grandma. They decided to use the money to make improvements to their house. The work on the house had a lot of complications and instead of quickly making the house better, many areas of the house had to be fixed or completely replaced. The problems were so big that they were not sure if the renovation were worth the trouble.

I think Wrecking Ball is an amazing, realistic fiction book. I give it a five-star rating! The book was really funny, and I can relate to the things that happen to the main character. Being familiar with the other books in the series,to me this one was one of the best. I especially enjoyed the part when a guy started grabbing stuff from Greg’s yard, thinking it was trash, while it was supposed to be part of a yard sale. I recommend this book to others. They will have a fun time reading it. I cannot wait for Jeff Kinney to write the next book of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Mikel Goris

Short, by Holly Goldberg Sloan.

If you're into plays or singing, then this is the book for you. I really enjoyed it. Once you start reading it you can't stop. Short never disappoints. It just keeps on getting better and better. Very few books actually get my attention, but this one instantly grasped me into its own reality. If you’re short, you will easily relate to Julia. It’s a tough job having two major parts in the play while dealing with everything that’s happening. Will the play overwhelm her? Will the loss of her dog get her down? Who was the person responsible for Julia being in the play? If you read this book, you'll be able to answer all these questions. After reading this book, I immediately wanted more. I looked up more books from Holly Goldberg Sloan and I found some really good ones. But this one was my favorite by far. I absolutely 100% recommend Short!

Isabella De Sabrit

Way of the Warrior kid, by Jocko Willink

The Warrior Kid is a retired Navy Seal. Now he teaches leadership, strategy, tactics, fitness, and jiu-jitsu all around the world. I rate this book five stars. The main characters were Uncle Jack, Marc, Kenny Williamson, and Marc’s mom. The theme of the story was to always practice and keep trying until you make it. A quick summary of the story is that Marc can’t do anything right. When his uncle comes into the story, Marc starts getting better and better. On the first day of school, he shows off his skills and surprised the class. This book had a lot of outstanding words. They also had some figurative language. I recommend everyone to read this book.

Juan Somerville