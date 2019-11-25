Thank you!

Recently I forgot my wallet after leaving the Winn Dixie Liquor store on Crandon Blvd.

By the time I got home, the store staff had already called and advised me that they found and were safekeeping my wallet.

In the face of many of the decay in values and loss of ethics we see, this act of kindness is wonderful. They even apologized profusely for having to open the wallet looking for my contact info.

I was so excited and pleased that I immediately left to the Blessed Sacrament chapel to thank being in this paradise and asking for blessing for both Noemi and Majerli.

Dr. Elsa Dominguez