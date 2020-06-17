I am very proud to have been a participant in the lively and peaceful Key Biscayne demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter, and all the other peaceful demonstrations in Florida, the United States and, in fact, the world. I was glad for a local opportunity to peacefully demonstrate and show our support for much-needed changes in attitudes of racism and discrimination. In addition, we were grateful for the support and direction from our outstanding Chief Charles Press.

The tragedy in Minneapolis sparked a much needed examination of the training, tactics and attitudes of many police departments, as well as a national conversation on the prevalence of racism and discrimination throughout our country, including our Island Paradise, Key Biscayne.

Thank you again to the organizers, participants, and especially Chief Press and our Key Biscayne Police Department.

Allene Nicholson

Thankful for peaceful protests

