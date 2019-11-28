Thanksgiving thank you from the Auguste family

Thanksgiving is a time when we all come together to be appreciative of others and give thanks for tangible and intangible things.

The Auguste family, from Abaco, The Bahamas, would love to express our gratitude and thanks this Thanksgiving to the entire community of Key Biscayne, especially Michelle Estevez. We are grateful and words aren't enough to say how thankful we are this Thanksgiving season, for the help and continuous support we receive from the island of Key Biscayne.

We are grateful to God who spared our life from that devastating Hurricane Dorian and put love ones like the community of Key Biscayne in our path to help us through this hurting time in our lives. Our kids love the island and say it feels like home. Just by everyone coming together and giving the warmth heart of family, it makes us feel love, and today we just want to say we love each and everyone one of you from the bottom of our hearts.

So this Thanksgiving we just want to say our hearts are filled with gratitude, our lives are filled with amazing people, and we are thankful for these gifts from God. May each of you have an abundance of blessings to count this Thanksgiving!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING FOR EACH OF YOU!

Love,

The Auguste Family

Erick, Elsie, Eryn and Chloe

Erick Auguste is a Bahamian whose outstretched left arm was sliced off by plywood while he clung to his elderly mother during the height of Hurricane Dorian’s fury, sending his limb and his mom out to sea.

Key Biscayne residents heard the story and adopted the Auguste family as their own as Erick recuperated in a Miami hospital. Read his incredible story of valor and faith story here, and subsequent arrival to Key Biscayne upon his release from Jackson Memorial Trauma Center.