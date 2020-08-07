A former village mayor would often refer to the original Key Biscayne houses as “dinosaurs.” In his mind these older “Mackle” homes were soon to be extinct, and therefore not in need of protection. He was successful in pushing through our current, overly generous zoning and land development regulations by appealing to our greed: “More restrictions on the developers and you will make less money when you sell your dinosaur.”

Well it worked, and the village ended up with an overly complicated building code. Setbacks are not really setbacks, rooflines are allowed to extend right up to the property line, and only the first inch of rainfall has to be retained on what little ground is left. Unfortunately, this meant that the dinosaurs soon found themselves swimming in runoff from their new neighbors’ property.

Move forward a few years and we are being asked to vote on a $100 million bond for “resiliency,” “sustainability” and “mitigation” (public works/infrastructure projects, for all you dinosaurs). Unfortunately, the proposed model for our “mitigation” work is similar to that of Miami Beach, which hasn’t worked out so well for their dinosaurs. By raising the roads (basically Key Biscayne’s plan), Miami Beach has essentially created long dams. This prevents a heavy rainfall from running off the older lots, which means that previously dry homes are now being flooded. Like it or not, our present road system serves to move water away from our homes during heavy downpours - more so than a storm drain system dependent upon mechanical lift.

At this point it is good to remember that the village council has subscribed to the Southeast Florida Regional Compact on Climate Change. Three of their four “Unified Sea Level Rise Projections” result in Key Biscayne being totally submerged by the year 2120, no matter what we do. So, unless you want the Chinese to dredge a new island for us like they have in the South China Sea, it would seem foolhardy to throw good money after bad in attempting to stop the inevitable.

But IF the council is willing to accept a more realistic estimate based on actual historic tide recordings, then Key Biscayne will only have to contend with an additional two feet of water by 2120. Mitigating the impact of that level of increase over the next 100 years might be worth considering -- perhaps even spending some tax dollars on. That is, until you realize that our supply of fresh drinking water from the aquifers will be gone well before Key Biscayne succumbs to sea rise. So, at this point maybe we are all nothing more than dinosaurs.

Robert Luttgen