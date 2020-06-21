THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the next 2-days, we will introduce you to these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda

Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda is beloved in Key Biscayne. Her efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic highlight her dedication to the community – where she has volunteered in a COVID-19 mobile drive-through testing site and also coordinated Zoom events and lectures for senior citizens.

Tejeda has worked for the village of Key Biscayne for two decades. She was hired in 2001 for the office of senior services, predating the KB Community Center, which opened in 2004 – and where her office was eventually moved to.

Over the past couple of months, she has found herself at the COVID-19 testing site at St. Agnes Church. She ensures people have an appointment, checks them in and verifies their Key Biscayne residency.

“I did nothing with the medical part,” she said.

In the beginning, for about a month, Tejeda worked one day on, one day off.

“I know the priority has always been seniors with underlying conditions, but I’ve seen all ages,” she said. “We’re still there, providing testing and right now it is down to twice a week. And also, now it is opened to the non-residents.”

In addition to the volunteer work, Tejeda continues working with seniors in a format familiar with those working from home – via the virtual meeting platform, Zoom.

“I started a virtual calendar about two weeks after we closed everything down,” she said. “We have every Thursday at 12:30, a ‘lunch and learn,’ which is something we offered at the community center. We offer presentations on Native American art, for example. And (fire) Chief (Eric) Lang will talk about hurricane preparedness in the age of COVID-19.

“We deliver lunch to the first 25 who sign up or RSVP – the lunch is provided by the Key Biscayne Foundation. We did it as a way to help local restaurants. We give business to a restaurant every week.”

On Fridays at 4 p.m., seniors can gather virtually to play Bingo Happy Hour. After registering with Tejeda, participants are provided with a “goodie bag” that includes a small bottle of wine.

“We are so blessed,” Tejeda said. “Key Biscayne is very unique in many different ways. Trying to do this in Miami would be a nightmare, contending with traffic. I can do 20 deliveries in an hour.”