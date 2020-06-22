THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the last day, we have introduces you to some of these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Dr. Jorge Mendia

Longtime Key Biscayne OB/GYN Dr. Jorge Mendia was called into action within days of the COVID-19 crisis to help initiate local testing programs.

At first Mendia was shocked by the lack of information on the extent of the virus or its treatment.

“I felt like as a community, as a country, that we were completely blind as for testing. The advice coming from the (Centers for Disease Control) was, if you get sick, to go home and get in bed and isolate, because they couldn’t test,’ he said. “People were scared. They didn’t know. There was so little information.”

Mendia was first contacted by village Fire Chief Eric Lang. “We found a testing site, set it up and within a few days there was testing on the key,’’ Mendia said. Later, mobile testing by the fire department helped reach those residents who couldn’t get out.

While he is pleased with the 1,000 tests have now been completed, Mendia stressed the need to continue testing.

“We got through that phase of staying at home. Really, to me, the more important part is coming now,” he said. “Now we have the hope of trying to contain another rise.’’

Mendia said that now that businesses and other aspects of society are reopening, “ there’s probably more virus around today than there was in early March. The reason we controlled the cases was that we were at home. Now we’re not home, with the virus in the community, we need to be more cautious than ever before.”

The key now to acting from a position of strength. Knowledge, which is available through continued testing, is more vital than ever before, said Mendia.

“It’s a service for the community. When you test more, you find more (positive cases), treat their contacts, and isolate those people,” he said.