THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

By Kym Klass and George White / Special to Islander News

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the next 2-days, we will introduce you to these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Judi Koslen

Before the COVID-19 shut down business and forced people to stay home, Judi Koslen oversaw a jewelry design program for the Key Biscayne Community Center – five classes every week for adults and children.

Koslen, who has lived on the Key since 1973, said designing jewelry is her passion – and she has thrived in continuing it during the stay-at-home order.

But instead of teaching classes, she has been volunteering her time making bracelets for others through “KB Angels,” which is composed of about 100 volunteers who have adopted seniors.

The group, she said, is a mixture of people in the community who wanted to volunteer. They have shopped, delivered meals, took people to appointments, and made sure others were OK, she said.

“I’m part of the community,” Koslen said. “It has always been a lot of fun getting everyone involved. I’m a senior, and while I’m stuck at home, I do projects for everyone. Everything I do is volunteer.”

Judy is now also doing beaded and wired repairs at home. You may reach her at 305-361-7057