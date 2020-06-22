THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the next 2-days, we will introduce you to these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Chief of Police Charles Press

When using the word “hero,” Press is quick to name his entire team of officers and communication personnel who have worked to maintain open lines of communication and the safety and security of all Key Biscayne residents.

“We have had to man checkpoints, curfews, and patrol parks, beaches, bridges and do so in a safe way that allows our public to feel safe and at the same time protects our police officers,” he said.

“It has been extremely difficult because our job is close contact with people. And with emergency orders and stay away orders there have been multiple engagements between police officers and those not following emergency orders.”

However, Press said, the interaction between residents and officers has remained positive. During the entire COVID, there has only been one arrest – a non-resident who Press said was violating a marine law.

Nobody in the department has tested positive for COVID, and Press attributes that to the public safety officials who have “really been on the front line of our COVID response. It proves the level of professionalism and the level of understanding a dynamic we’ve never had to face before and how to continue to perform at a very high level and still ensure the safety of your workforce.

“That’s something that has been remarkable. We’ve had some potential exposures, but nobody has contracted the disease and I think that’s related to the response … and the instantaneous training to do their jobs and at the same time in protecting themselves.

It has been a 100 percent team effort.”