The Invisible Dinosaur Speaks Out to Proclaim Old-School Values

When I see Key Biscayne children march to school every morning, donning the always-too-big backpack, they’re also carrying another piece of gear—the mesmerizing mobile device. They hardly see the sidewalk right in front of them.

How distressing!

How distressing! Even as they walk among the palms and sea grape trees, the occasional iguana or tegu darting into a nearby bush, the wiseacre mockingbird overhead, they’re somewhere else.

I can’t even imagine what messages are captivating them. Perhaps, they’re also worrying about the big test that day. But something else, something insidious, is claiming their mind.

I’m disturbed about what they’re missing—Be Here Now!—and frustrated that I can’t pull them aside and offer some grandmotherly advice: You only have this moment once.

Any utterance would likely be disregarded, as my gray-haired visage renders me invisible. The schoolchildren may be too young to consider the millennial “OK, Boomer” put-down, now rampant in this culture, but I know it’s coming.

Because I am a dinosaur. I graduated from the Old School. And I’m invisible.

A few years ago, I realized that I was that so-called reptilian when I saw how many adults were experiencing life through their phones, whether walking about New York City, where I also have a home, strolling through a museum, or visiting a place of natural beauty. It troubled me to see how devices are essentially running our lives, especially for the Millennials.

I responded with a call to action: it was time to embrace my inner dinosaur and wear it on my sleeve or jacket or hat, as the case may be. When I considered my Old School standards—being mindful rather than swept away by a barrage of digital noise—were being upended by this new culture, I became adamant that these values must endure.

So I decided to create a line of sterling silver brooches to signify my dinosaur status, Exquisite Eons. By wearing a dino pin, modeled after the actual creature you might encounter during the Mesozoic Era, you outwardly vote to preserve old-school skills, like communication and social niceties—thank-you notes! (in cursive, of course)—and meeting friends over coffee for conversation. This visual cue suggests that we maintain “old media” like newspapers and books, all being lost to an ethos that prioritizes the taking of selfies more than, say, understanding history.

There's another aspect to all this, and that's the ageism that permeates our society. Words like "dinosaur," "fossil," and "old school" are assumed to be pejoratives. I took that as a challenge, and appropriated these slurs to protest age discrimination. We can transform the cultural landscape by proclaiming our prehistoric values--and beautifully, might I add--by wearing an Exquisite Eons® brooch (or a Be Positively Prehistoric® T-shirt).

So far, the line includes an Intrepid Triceratops, Savvy Stegosaurus, Righteous T. rex, Top-flight Pteranodon, and soon-to-come Bodacious Brontosaurus.

Each sterling silver dinosaur brooch is cast in the time-honored “lost wax” method and individually hand-finished with a special “fossilized” luster; they are handcrafted in the USA. The pins look as good on a sporty denim jacket as they do on an elegant blazer, or even a hat. A limited edition of desk ornaments features a T. rex or Pteranodon astride a specimen of malachite/chrysocolla. A portion of the proceeds of each sale is donated to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a nonprofit that seeks to advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people.

As an aside, whether you blame the asteroid for our dino doom or not, we know what extinction means. For the sake of future generations and the survival of our planet, I chose AAAS for its wide-ranging programs of support for scientists and engineers who explore and often solve the puzzles of life.

When I dug for dinosaur bones as a kid in my Coral Gables backyard (I didn’t find any, because Florida was underwater) I aspired to be a paleontologist. Being math-phobic put an end to my career ambitions in science, and I became a writer, editor, and photographer instead.

Now that I’ve got fewer years ahead of me than behind, Exquisite Eons has become my mission—designed to inspire a social movement (among Boomers and even Millennials, if they put their smartphones down for a moment) and make visible our dino pride. We’re not Luddites and don’t reject technology. But we should cherish the real over the virtual. And that is the essence of the Exquisite Eons experience, Be Positively Prehistoric.

Leslie Sternlieb is a part-time resident of Key Biscayne. Learn more about her story and the movement for people to Be Positively Prehistoric visit Leslie online here.

