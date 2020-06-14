Amen Barry Goldmeir <Commentary We need to escape from fantasy island to regain prosperity>-- except for Fantasy #7, because I think the staff at the Chamber of Commerce is the best one we have ever had.

All residents should note that Pedro Garcia, Miami-Dade County property appraiser, has said many times that our assessed value will remain flat or continue to decrease since there is not, and I might add, will not be any new major construction. We don't have another Sonesta to knock down.

Also note the increase in taxes last year, although minor in my case but I am sure major to others, was due to a Key Biscayne deficit, which is shameful.

Council take note at budget time: We are not Disney World, and are still in a pandemic.

Julie S. Alvarez