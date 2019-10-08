St Christopher’s Annual Pumpkin Patch will officially begin on Friday, October 11 when more than 900 pumpkins arrive to create a sea of orange.

The church needs volunteers to help with delivery, set-up, selling and clean-up. You can sign up online by clicking here.

If not volunteering, all are welcome to stop by and secure that perfect pumpkin for the family to carve and decorate.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open for business week days from 2 to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Christopher’s is located at 95 Harbor Drive. For more information, call (305) 361-5080.