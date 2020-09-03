Carlos Mandiola and his son, Alex, recently took on the Bald Rock Sapphire mountains of North Carolina.

According to Mandiola, after a climb that took two and a half hours, Carlos, Alex and a family friend, Aran Mathews, reached the summit for an incredible, breathtaking view. Added Mandiola, “This time we didn’t encounter any bears.”

Two help people understand the thrill of climbing, Mandiola recommends the 2017 documentary, “The Dawn Wall,” the story of two climbers’ trek up the Dawn Wall, a 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, CA.

Pictures by Carlos Mandiola