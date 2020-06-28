US Constitution -- the supreme law of the land -- signed 232 years ago

On Sept. 17, 1787, 39 delegates signed the Constitution, the supreme law of the United States.

On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the 9th state (of 13) to ratify the document. The Confederation Congress began operating a new government under the Constitution about a year later.

On March 4, 1789, the Supreme Court was established.

This year, 2020, is the year the Supreme Court reviews Constitutional law cases virtually, by teleconference, for the first time in its history.

4,543 words, including the signatures, comprise the original U.S Constitution.

Four large pieces of animal-hide parchment were used to write the historic document.

Four million people lived in the US when the Constitution was signed. Philadelphia was the nation’s largest city, with 40,000 inhabitants.

27 Constitutional Amendments have been passed as of today. The overall word-count has grown to 7,591.

Four Constitutional Amendments address voting rights:

- The 15th Amendment, in 1870, gave the right to vote to any male, regardless of race, color or belief.

- The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote in 1920..

- The 24th Amendment was ratified in 1964 and outlawed poll taxes and financial barriers to vote.

- The 26th Amendment lowers the voting age from 21 to 18 years of age, eliminating states’ control to establish a voting age. “Old Enough to Fight, Old Enough to Vote.”

On Aug. 18 and Nov. 3 of this year, voters have the opportunity to exercise their long-fought-over right to vote.

Don’t forget to update your voter registration. Apply for vote-by-mail and sign up for election updates at your local library or here

Primary Election 2020 is August 18

Register by July 20

Apply for Vote-By-Mail ASAP - but not later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.

General Election 2020 is Nov. 3

Register by October 5

Apply for Vote-By-Mail ASAP - but not later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.