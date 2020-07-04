The Washington Post covers international and national events as well as any newspaper in America.

Friday, they focused on Key Biscayne. Specifically, the controversy surrounding the recent publication of a political cartoon by Islander News Cartoonist Peter Evans.

As heated as some of the exchanges were on social media after the cartoon was published, we feel the dialogue has been respectful and healthy -- for us and the community.

Check out how the Post summarized this important First Amendment discussion here.