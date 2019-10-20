The zombies are coming!

On Friday October 25, the Village of Key Biscayne will host it’s 6th Annual Zombie Crawl. Are you brave enough to join them?

Coach Iggy Larrea’s annual Zombie Crawl promises to be the scariest yet, and as usual, he’s putting out the call for residents to join his zombie squad.

“Key Biscayne is getting in the Halloween spirit again this year, and we want to know if you want in on getting spooky,” said Larrea, founder of the Team Key Aquatics program at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

The event is a fun walk around the northern half of the Village Green Park with friends and neighbors zombies.

Zombies will congregate at the Village Green Fountain starting at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the crawl starts toward the dog park, saying hello to our any legged best friends brave enough to watch.

There will also be a Costume Contest. This year, judges will be hidden in the crowd to assess the top three zombies. The zombies will then crawl their way back to the Village Fountain where the winners will be announced.

The top three zombies will take home cash and prizes donated by Team Key Aquatics, Drunken Dragon, The Court Sports Gear, Alliance Jiu Jitsu of Key Biscayne, and the Village Of Key Biscayne.

What: 6th Annual Zombie Crawl

Where: Village Green

When: Friday, October 25, starting at 5:30 p.m.