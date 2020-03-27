During the day, three more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Key Biscayne, part of the 106 new cases reported in Miami-Dade County, where the number of COVID19 cases rose to 869.

With the state’s death toll rising to 46, the first coronavirus related death was reported in Miami-Dade. Details on the individual who died were not immediately available. .

As promised, earlier this afternoon, County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed a “Safer in Place” order – essentially saying do not leave your house unless you have to. Residents can leave their homes for essential travel, like groceries, restaurant pick-up services, gas and to visit to the doctor or pharmacy, or to work at an essential business.

The mayor’s office said residents can also walk their dogs or perform outdoor exercises, like jogging or bicycle riding, but practice social distancing when outside the home.

The countywide order does not preclude cities from imposing stronger measures, for example, Key Biscayne’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and non-resident travel restriction.

In Broward, the number of COVID19 cases is now 631 cases. Officials in Broward have also issued a “Shelter in Place” order.

Statewide there are now 3,198 positive COVID19 cases.

