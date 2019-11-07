For kids, this is a 4-day weekend. Get it off to a great start Friday with a Children’s Film Festival and close the weekend enjoying an astronaut adventure on Monday. Hope you have a great weekend and Happy Veterans Day.

Friday, November 8

Miami International Children Film Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Seventh Annual Miami International Children’s Film Festival, presented by the Coral Gables Art Cinema in partnership with the New York Families can view films for children of all ages. 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Click here for complete schedule, show-times, tickets and more information. All screenings are free for everyone.

The Miami Design District Performance Series

6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Presented by the Knight Foundation, delivers a FREE live musical performance. It is produced by impresario extraordinaire Emilio Estefan in collaboration with Maestro Eduardo Marturet of The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO). For more information, please visit online here.

Saturday, November 9

42nd Annual Lighthouse 5K – 10K Run-Walk

7 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Get inspired to run at the 42nd Annual Key Biscayne Lighthouse 10K / 5K Run! The course starts and finishes near the base of the historical Cape Florida Lighthouse, going through the State Park and the beautiful Village of Key Biscayne. Race packets (containing your race number and t-shirts) for all online registrations will be available at The Court Sports Gear (79 Harbor Dr). Fees/admission $30 to run in the 5K or 10K, Bill Baggs Florida State Park, 1200 South Crandon Blvd. Contact information 305-365-8900. There is no day of race onsite registration.

Eco Action day

Noon. Saturday. Connect with nature and get down and dirty at one of our monthly volunteer days! Join our naturalists in restoring the park and its natural areas with projects that include weed/invasive exotic vegetation removal, planting, mulching, and garbage clean-up. This program meets at the park’s Biscayne Nature Center. Please bring comfortable closed-toe shoes, insect repellent, work gloves, small hand tools, and protection from the sun. Long shirts/pants, water, hats, and sunglasses are highly recommended. Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Boulevard. To RSVP click here.

Culturefest at HistoryMiami Museum

Noon to 6.30 p.m. Saturday. You are invited to celebrate life in the Magic City and take in the unique sights, sounds, and flavors that make Miami, Miami. This is a jam-packed day of music, dance, food, and art. This festival brings together the city’s finest traditional artists for a day of performances and demonstrations, craft activities for all ages, and cuisine from our favorite local restaurants. Celebrate all that makes Miami the diverse, vibrant, and extraordinary city we love! Free event. For more information, click here. HistoryMiami Museum is located at 101 W Flagler St, Miami, (305) 375-1492 Event is Free. To RSVP click here.

Fiddler on the Roof Jr

Two performances on Saturday: 2 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. and one Sunday, Nov 10 at 5 p.m.. This special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Fiddler on the Roof Jr", follows Tevye the milkman as he tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. The "New York Daily News" said, ""Fiddler on the Roof" is a universal story of hope, love and acceptance, a stunning, joyful and jubilant musical masterpiece." Performed by ASC Conservatory Stage II students. Area Stage Company, 1560 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables - 305.666.2078. For tickets click here.

Sunday, November 10

The Ramble at Fairchild Tropical Garden

9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy products from the new FRESH FROM FAIRCHILD Marketplace, avocados and tropical fruit from the Fairchild Farm, bakery fresh products featuring herbs grown by Fairchild at The Fairchild Farm.| View LOCAL CRAFTSMANSHIP: woodturning, pottery and more | Participate in hands-on science & have fun with nature-based FAMILY FUN games, face painting and more | Shop the largest PLANT SALE | Learn GARDENING TIPS from Fairchild experts | Find RARE BOOKS by David Fairchild | See science in action via THE MILLION ORCHID PROJECT and our partnership with NASA | and enjoy LIVE PERFORMANCES 10901 Old Cutler Road Coral Gables. For more information, click here.

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

5 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji with hands-on instruction. They will learn how to draw colorful faces and objects. They’ll get hands-on using the Procreate app on iPad with Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home. Devices will be provided. Apple Story in the Brickell City Center, 701 S. Miami Avenue. You can signup by clicking here.

41st Season “Grande Opening Concert”

8 p.m. Sunday. Robert Longfield, Music Director Gary Green, Guest Conductor The 41th Season "GRANDE OPENING CONCERT under the leadership of Robert Longfield, Music Director, with guest conductor, Gary Green, features the World Premiere of Robert Sheldon’s Magic City Montage in honor of the GMSBs 40th Anniversary Season. Also includes: Third Suite (Reed), Symphonic Suite (Williams), Magnolia Star (Danyew); and many more classic compositions performed by the premier community symphonic band of South Florida. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids for students/children (over 5 years old) and are available at the box office on the day of the concert, or in advance online by clicking here. - concert is at University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables,

Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day.

Mini-Me Science: Little Astronauts

10.30 a.m. Monday. Mini-Me Science is a monthly program designed for you and your little one (children ages four and younger) to share experiences that engage the senses while promoting exploration and discovery through hands-on activities that are specifically designed for early learners. Phillips and Patricia Frost Museum 1101 Biscayne Blvd. For more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

