14 Things to do with the kids this weekend

Rain or shine, here are 14 ideas to plan that perfect weekend with the chicos. Enjoy!

Friday September 13

Explore ICA in the Design District

6 to 10 p.m. Friday. ICA Miami welcomes Berlin-based producer Mechatok. Mechatok’s performance will be complemented by Shanghai-based visual artist Kim Laughton. “[Mechatok] is still only 21 but over the last few years has slowly developed one of the most distinctive sounds in contemporary electronic music. First Fridays at ICA Miami are part of a neighborhood-wide initiative celebrating art and performance in the Miami Design District. ICA Miami will remain open until 10pm, and offer experiences for visitors of all ages—film screenings, exhibition tours, performances, and more! NE 41st St, Miami

Free Friday night at the Wolfsonian museum

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the Wolfsonian museum offers free admission and free tours of its permanent collections or temporary exhibitions. Free music is usually a part of this event, too. The Wolfsonian-FIU is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 33139. Phone: (305) 535-1001 or visit

Jurassic Quest

Friday through Sunday. Children of all ages love dinosaurs and here they get to experience over 80, true-to-life size dinosaurs. At Jurassic Quest, kids can meet and interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent walking dinosaurs. Guests can dig up fossils or ride on the back of a huge 24-foot T. Rex. There are dinosaur-themed rides throughout the event including inflatable mazes, huge slides, and the Dino Bungee Pull. There is a Dinosaur Petting Zoo for the little ones. $22-$36. Parking is an additional $5. Miami Dade County Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami. For more information, visit or call 936-588-3332. /

Saturday, September 14

Monthly Beach Cleanup BILL BAGGS CAPE FLORIDA STATE PARK.

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy a morning of bonding and help our beached as Bill Baggs Park holds its monthly volunteer beach/park clean up. Anyone under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Groups of children will require an adult chaperone for each 10 children. This is a great way to earn community service hours for school! This volunteer opportunity gives you free admission to the park and a shelter shared with the other participants for the whole day so that you can enjoy the Park after your work to clean it up! 1200 Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Arts & Crafts at the Library

11 a.m. Saturday. Get creative and join the Key Biscayne Branch Library for some hands-on fun arts and crafts. FREE activity. Key Biscayne Branch Library is located at 299 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne/ You can reach them at (305) 361-6134 -

Free tour at Adrienne Arsht Center

Noon. Saturday. Enjoy the wonder that is The Adrienne Arsht Center, the largest performing arts center built in the United States in the last three decades, with this FREE one hour tour. No reservations are required. Tours depart from the lobby of the Sanford and Dolores Ziff Ballet Opera House. Highlights of the tour include: insider information about the Arsht's architecture, history and the many stars who have performed, a mini Miami history lesson as you walk through and experience the beauty of the theaters, dramatic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline from the Arsht's upper tiers and Biscayne Boulevard pedestrian bridge, the Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places site-specific installations created by renowned artists and… You might even see some production happenings if the timing is right. The Adrienne Arsht Center is located 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Free Museum admission. Visit and tour the Frost Art Museum. Your exhibitions. Kids will enjoy the Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery, grab a bite to eat at Vicky Café and more. Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum located at 10975 SW 17th St Miami.

FREE admission to PAMM

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) offers residents Free entrance on every Second Saturdays, sponsored by Target/ Admission includes special free activities including family-friendly tours and chances for children to create art. PAMM is located downtown Miami at 1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Free Family Fun Day at HistoryMiami museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Miami is celebrating its 123rd birthday and everyone’s invited! HistoryMiami Museum hosts a free Family Fun Day the second Saturday of the month, with free admission for all. Spend the whole day exploring the history and culture or this vibrant city. Includes free activities from noon to 4 pm. Museum is located at 101 West Flagler St., Miami. Parking is $5 at the Cultural Center garage west of the Cultural Plaza if you get your ticket validated at the museum.

Family Day on Aragon: Movie, museum, books

10.30 a.m. Saturday. Storytime at books& books. Family Day on Aragon is a free block party on the second Saturday of the month in Coral Gables. That also means discounted movies at the Coral Gables Art Cinema in the mornings; the film shows at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 and includes popcorn and soda, Also enjoy free admission at the Coral Gables Museum in the afternoon, and free story time and entertainment at Books & Books. For movies, visit

Art Lab: AR Experiences Co-created with Sarah Rothberg

2:00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Saturday. What happens when a lemon and a traffic cone collide? Using artist Sarah Rothberg’s creative approach and art, you’ll learn to code an augmented reality experience. Whether it’s happy, wacky, or weird, you’ll combine AR elements in Swift Playgrounds on iPad. Our Apple Creatives will take you through creative and coding exercises. Recommended for beginners ages 12 and up. Devices will be provided. Apple store at Brickell City Center. 701 S. Miami Ave, Miami. For more events and signing in visit

Glow Party at Miami Childrens Museum

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Saturday, September 14 & Sunday, September 15 - Join in all weekend long for all things GLOW. Try a black light wall painting, and make glow in the dark Oobleck. Pop into an Art Studio to make a black light t-shirt*, and decorate your face using glowing face paint. Then, join the Glow Party in our auditorium, where there is dancing, games, and a photo opp. The Miami Childrens Museum is located 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami and you can reach them at (305) 373-5437

Sunday, September 15

Sea Kayak & Snorkel Adventure

12:30 pm Sunday. Kayak on the beautiful shallow waters of Key Biscayne and explore the protected areas of the Bear Cut Preserve where land meets the sea. Join us as we paddle out past the sea-grass beds to a 2,000 year old fossil reef to snorkel and observe the tropical fish, spotted eagle rays, sea stars, and coastal birds that share this unique environment. Trip meets at the Crandon Park Nature Center; please bring drinking water, closed-toe shoes, and protection from the sun. All ages welcomed, must be at least 9 years of age. There is a $45 per person. Guided and with all equipment provided. Crandon Park Nature Center, Key Biscayne.

Free family day at Miami Design District

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Miami Design District is hosting a Family Day Sunday. Admission is free. The line-up usually includes lessons, food, face painting, balloon animals and more. Festivities will be held in the Palm Court Event Space on the 3rd floor.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have or know of an event around the island you would like us to feature or share? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word in the community! Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission