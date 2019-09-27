Looking for kids and family-time activities for this weekend? Here are 15 options to see and Do with the Family. .

Friday September 27

Friday Night Drum Jam

7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited to try out the instruments, learn from one another, and just jam out! Channel the inner musician you’ve always wanted to be during the free Friday Night Drum Jam at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, The SFCPA is a Knight Arts Challenge winning, non-profit organization dedicated to creating new and enhancing existing opportunities to study, perform, and enjoy music through percussion, making music accessible to our community. Located at 12770 SW 125 Ave.in South Dade. For more information call 786.478.6899 or email info@thesfcpa.org. Visit SFCFA online, click here.

Movies in the park presents Dumbo

8:30 p.m. Friday. This FREE event is hosted at The Barnacle Historic State Park. Bring your blankets and chairs for an evening of Disney magic under the stars along beautiful Biscayne Bay. Enjoy the family favorite DUMBO (2019). Gates open at 8 p.m. with movie beginning at 8:30 p.m.. The Barnacle Historic State Park 3485 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove.

Free outdoor jazz at MOCA

7 p.m. Friday. The last Friday of the month brings a free concert and free admission at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Free parking. The music starts at 8 p.m.. The MOCA galleries are open by donation until 10 pm so concertgoers can enjoy the current exhibitions. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the jazz singer Leslie Cartaya, a 2013 Grammy Award whose Cuban roots fuel her jazz and American funk sound as she fuses Caribbean, Afro-American, Afro-Latin and Latin American music rhythms. Museum of Contemporary Art is located at 770 NE 125 St., North Miami. Learn more by visiting the museum online here.

Saturday, September 28

Flora and Fauna in the Garden, Hampton Lane Park

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Come take a botanical tour of Key Biscayne’s first neighborhood park. Arielle Simon, who was the park’s horticultural adviser during its creation and is a certified horticulturist and landscape inspector, will teach you about the plants in the landscape and the pollinators and other wildlife that they support. You will learn about our native butterflies and their host plants, how to attract birds to your yard, and much more. Hampton Park at 401 Hampton Lane. Note: This class is free and open to the public. It will take place outside, so don’t forget to wear sun protection—sunscreen and a hat—and bring a water bottle.

GIRL Fest

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Ready for another AWESOME year of Girl Scouts? Then bring your friends and family to celebrate at our annual rally! This year’s theme is “Wow the World!" You’ll meet vendors and community partners who provide Girl Scout programs and troops from all over our service area. This event is made possible by our partners at Publix Charities and Jackson Health System. Pinecrest Gardens 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. Contact Haley Karl at hkarl@girlscoutsfl.org for more information or click here

Art for Kids at The Bass Museum DRAWING IN THE GALLERIES

10:30 am - 12:30 pm, Saturday. Ages 7-12. Get an up-close look at the museum’s exhibitions while learning how to draw from observation with one-on-one interactions with the instructor. Young artists will develop a portfolio of artwork while building technical skills through weekly group instruction, led by teaching artists, that explore different mediums, techniques and tools for art making. Price: $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. For more info, Contact Julia Rudo, The Bass by emailing info@thebass.org or call 305-673-7530. Click here for online information.

Orianne & Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation 2019 Art Audition with Romero Britto

11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday. . Join the Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dream Foundation, in partnership with world-renown painter, Romero Britto, to select Miami’s next big artists. Students, ages 6-17, will be showcasing an original painting, drawing, photograph or sculpture. One dreamer will be selected in each category to receive mentorship from Romero Britto. Audience members can participate in the voting process and help select the first class of Little Dreams artists. The Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged children with a passion for and talent in music, art or sports to pursue their dreams. Tickets will be made available for purchase at the door on the day of the show or online here Tickets are $10 per person and include a carnival themed experience, live entertainment and food. Moore Building- 191 NE 40th St, Miami, . For more information, contact Taylor Cavazos at tcavazos@kivvit.com or call (305) 964-8035

Net Generation Family Fun Day

Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Join in for a fun complimentary tennis experience for the whole family with games, prizes and more! Tennis is more fun and easier than ever! We have lots of fun for all ages and abilities. Light refreshments and prizes are provided. Register Online NO TENNIS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED. Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center in Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 415 Grand Bay, Drive.

Family Grass Adventure at the MSD Biscayne Nature Center

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Family Seagrass Adventure. Drag a net in the seagrass and who knows what you may come up with. There's sea life of all shapes and sizes living in the seagrass right outside our doors. From seahorse to sea urchin, pipefish to starfish, the variety of sea life is amazing. Your naturalist guide will identify each species, making sure everyone gets a good look-see before gently releasing the catch. These seagrass beds are a rich ecosystem. It's wading fun for the whole family, with net-fulls of surprises. Wear closed toe shoes that can get wet and get ready for waist deep wading. Bring a change of clothes if riding home with a dry bottom is important to you. Cost. $15 per person. Reservations required: 305-361-6767 x119 For more information on this event, click here. The Biscayne Nature Center is located at 6767 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Miccosukee Indian tribe American Indian day festival

10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The Miccosukee Indian tribe is hosting an American Indian Day Festival. Admission is free. Featured performer is country star Martina McBride. Come and observe, learn about, and share the heritage, way of life and customs of the Miccosukees and Native American Tribes throughout the country. Watch a Miccosukee Fashion Show, watch jaw-dropping alligator wrestling, explore genuine Indian arts and crafts, and enjoy Native American music and dancers. Discover the craftsmanship in multi-colored Miccosukee patchwork, beadwork and jewelry can be admired at the festival as well as purchased. Cap off the visit with a tour through the Everglades on an Airboat ride which is fun for the entire family. (There may be a charge for the airboat and amusement rides and Native American food.) Also enjoy carnival rides and water slides for the kids. Suggest bringing a change of clothes for the kids. At the Miccosukkee Resort and Gaming at 500 SW 177 Ave., Miami, FL 33194. Call 305-894-2375 for more info or online by clicking here.

Dorian hurricane benefit concert by University of Miami Frost School of Music

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is hosting a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Dorian.. Although there is no admission, donations are encouraged.The concert is being organized by Frost’s esteemed Professor of Practice and legendary musician Chuck Bergeron. In addition to Bergeron, scheduled to appear are multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy winners, The Dafnis Prieto Artist Ensemble with Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Jodi Levitz and Bettina Mussumeli duo, Valerie Coleman, Margaret Donaghue, Bob Weiner, Gabriel Beavers, Richard Todd, John Yarling, the Nicole Yarling Group, and many more student and faculty ensembles. The performances will cross a broad spectrum of music, from classical to jazz and contemporary. Takes place at the University of Miami Gusman Concert Hall. For more information click here

MATILDA The musical

2 to 4 p.m. and second show at 7.30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind, and a hint of magic, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl and featuring a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, this Tony Award-winning musical has won 47 international awards. DATES EXTENDED to 10/6. Area Stage Company 1560 S Dixie Hwy Coral Gables. For more information, contact the front desk at Area Stage Company by emailing frontdesk@areastagecompany.com or calling 305-666-2078. For tickets click here.

Sunday, September 29

Bass museum Multi sensory art

2 to 4 p.m. Ignite your imagination in the Creativity Center using all your senses through a series of design challenges. Starting at 4 p.m. venture out to Collins Park to enjoy programming from the Collins Park Neighborhood Association and Global Arts Project, including an artisan market, pop-up park, salsa lessons with Adora and a performance by Tito Puente Jr. Admission is FREE throughout the day to all visitors on Family Days. The Bass Museum of Art. 2100 Collins Avenue. Miami Beach. Call 305. 673. 7530 for more information or visit the museum online by clicking here.

Free Day at MOAD the Last Sunday of Every Month

1 to 6 p.m. MOAD will also provides a FREE FAMILY PROGRAM from 2 to 4 p.m. This hands-on educational activity designed with the whole family in mind features artist-led workshops and other activities sure to be fun for everyone! Come and join in for a shared learning experience, exploring ideas and creating together. MOADs Free Family Program is sponsored by the Miami Downtown Development Authority. Freedom Tower. 600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. Museum of Art and Design @ MDC - 305-237-7700 or visit them online.

Look! Talk! Create! Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College Free Family Days

2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Family Days, held on the last Sunday of every month at the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD MDC), offers free admission and hands-on educational activities to families with children. This monthly event features artist-led workshops, interactive gallery tours and other activities designed for everyone in the family! Family programs are tailored for children ages 5 to 12 and their families or adult companions. MOAD MDC’s Family Days will enhance your experience of the Museum’s current exhibitions, as well as Miami Dade College’s Special Collections Galleries at the Freedom Tower. Come and join us for shared learning experiences, exploring ideas and creating together. No advance registration is required. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Freedom Tower, 2nd floor – 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Contact Juliana Gutierrez at museum@mdc.com or call (305) 237-7700 for more information.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

