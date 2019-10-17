16 Things to do with the Kids this weekend

Here are 16 Kids and Family-centered activities to do this weekend.

Friday October 18

Haunted Hike 2019 at Bill Baggs

5 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Do you dare to take the Haunted Hike? Spooktacular Nights of horrifying hilarity at the Park after dark! Face painting, pumpkins, games, dunk-tanks, rides, food and drink by Boater's Grill. Plan a spooky spot on the Hike to compete for cash prizes! Come for and experience the fun and scary results! FREE to enter Park after 5 p.m. $10 pp to take the Hike. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park 1200 South Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne’s Youth Lead Change launch

6 to 8 p.sm. Learn about social & environmental initiatives and leadership opportunities. 6 p.m. Reception & Youth project Showcase. Open to all Key Biscayne residents ages 13-25. Includes presentation by Outward Bound & Peace First. Register to join the program, beginning October 19th. KB Community Center

Saturday, October 19

Pumpkin Patch at St. Christopher’s

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Weekdays 2 to 6 p.m.) The annual St. Christopher’s by the sea Episcopal Church & Montessori School Pumpkin patch, hay bales, popcorn, Country scene, Picture ops and good times! Come buy your pumpkins! All proceeds support our school annual fund. St. Christopher’s by the Sea is located at 95 harbor drive.

Key Biscayne’s Youth Lead Change workshop

10 a.m. 4 p.m. Introduction to Social Entrepreneurship Workshop by Peace First. Registration for up to 50 students. Register if you are 13-25 years old and either live on Key Biscayne or attend any Key Biscayne school, including MAST Academy or St. Agnes, or are a resident currently homeschooling. No prior experience needed. Key Biscayne Community Center. For more information, click here.

Columbus Day Tennis Tournament

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Columbus Day. Enjoy five hours of UTR Verified Match Play (u10 to u18 & adults). For every age and category. At the end of the tournament there will be a tasting of food and beverages from Extremadura, Spain. $39 per person / $15 KBTA Members /$20 KBTA Team Players - Key Biscayne Tennis Association (KBTA) 6700 Crandon Blvd (Golf Course) . For online info, click here.

Redland Growfest!

9:30 am to 4:30 pm Saturday and Sunday. The festival features edible plants, growing info, local food including cookoffs, art, tours, giveaways and kids’ stuff. GrowFest! is about connecting the dots between the farm or garden and the dinner table. $12 admission for two days, $7 for one day. Children under 12 free. Redland Fruit & Spice Park in South Dade. Purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!

10.30 a.m. Saturday. Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world's most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood... get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!. Watsco Center at the University of Miami, Coral Gables. For tickets click here.

Kiddos Halloween party at The Falls

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature safe trick-or-treating, character appearances by superheroes and princesses, scavenger hunt, scary faces photo booth, and an amazing Pumpkin Path station. We are excited to invite you to participate in this year’s Kiddo-Ween party, an event presented by Kiddos Magazine. This free, family-friendly Halloween-inspired event is at The Falls Shops located at 8888 SW 136th St. Miami.

Kitetober Festival

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free event. The sky gets colorful over Haulover Beach Park this weekend during the annual Kitetober Festival. Monster kites featuring the 100-foot squid, a 200-foot cuttle fish and the 500-foot whale are expected to make appearances again this year. There will also be kite makers on site you can watch make kites, face painting, a bounce house village. The park is located at 10800 Collins Ave. Call 305-893-0906 for more info.

Roary’s No Scream Halloween

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Come out to the FIU Panthers football game and enjoy Halloween festivities during halftime like trick or treating, a pumpkin patch and costume parade with the Florida International University mascot Roary. Riccardo Silva Stadium on the FIU Main Campus, 11310 SW 17 St., Miami. Free. For more information or purchase tickets online, click here.

Halloween Spooktacular Laser Evening at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

6.30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky laser show under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Rock-on with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles of yesteryears. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, enjoy music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. This laser evening is sure to thrill with a special Halloween Spooktacular show! Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd Miami, For more information, click here.

Luminosa Miami Chinese Lantern Festival

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Luminosa is the 2019 Chinese Lantern Festival, now in its second week. This is guaranteed to be the most extraordinary LED exhibition in Miami. South Florida has a big suprise this year, teaming up with Jungle Island & Zigong Lantern Group, the industry leader, and world-renowned Chinese Lantern Festival group. The event goes through January 8, 2020. Jungle Island Parrot Jungle Miami. Call (305) 400-7000 for more information. .

Sunday, October 20

St. Christopher’s Homecoming BBQ

10 a.m. Sunday. You are invited to our St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church School Sunday Homecoming BBQ. RSVP @ 305-361-5080. St. Christopher’s by the Sea is located at 95 harbor drive.

Crandon Bike Adventure

10 a.m. to Noon. Sunday. Explore the southernmost barrier island of the US on bicycle while experiencing the natural tropical beauty, rich history and abundant wildlife of Key Biscayne. This 4-mile leisurely, naturalist-guided bike trip through Crandon Park includes stops at the Crandon Gardens, Crandon Park Beach, Bear Cut Reserve, Fossil Reef Overlook, and the Crandon Park Visitor & Nature Center. This trip meets at the Crandon Gardens located by Crandon Park South Beach. Bikes & helmets will be provided. Bring the entire Family! Kids must be at least 5 years of age.$10 (comes with bike and helmet) Participants are allowed to bring own bike. Crandon Park 10473 6747 Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne. For more information on Miami EcoAdventures click here or call Tel: 305-666-5885

Miami Full Moon Paddleboard & Kayak Tour in Key Biscayne

6 p.m. Sunday. Discover why Miami is called the Magic City! Enjoy a spectacular night under the starts. City lights glimmer as do the stars above the Miami Skyline, Port of Miami, and wrap up your evening with shimmering night sky in the lagoon. Lights are required for these paddles. No lights, no paddle, it's the law. Meet at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Virginia Key at least an hour before the launch time for check ins. Tour returns in the dark, lights are required. For reservations call Virginia Key Outdoor Center at 786.224.4777 or e-mail info@vkoc.net. Virginia Key Outdoor Center - 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway> For online tickets, click here.

Halloween Trick or Treat at Miami Children’s Museum

7 p.m. Sunday Get ready to trick or treat throughout the Museum's 17 galleries on Sunday, October 20! This family-friendly costume party features a toddler room, theater performances, mini pumpkin decorating, lunch, character meet & greet and more! Plus brave our infamous Haunted House! All funds raised for the event will directly support the Museum's educational programs, ensuring the highest quality educational and arts programming for all children. Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. To visit them online, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission