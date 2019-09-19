Wondering what to do with the kids this coming weekend? Planning a family outing? Here are 16 ideas to help plan that fun weekend.

Friday September 20

The International Day of Peace Open House KBPS

8:30 am to 12 pm. Friday. Join Key Biscayne Presbyterian School in creating a sculpture of 1000 origami cranes to present to the KB village council, to serve as a reminder that this community is committed to decisions that support a sustainable world. This activity is offered in honor of the UN International Day of Peace 2019 theme of "Climate Action for Peace". The fun continues in the afternoon with the KBPS Book Club. Read aloud, snack, and peace day activity at 2:15 & 3:15 pm. Free and open to the public

Free Friday at Miami Children’s Museum

4 to 8 pm Friday. Every third Friday of the Month, Miami Children’s Museum offers free admission. The program is sponsored by Target. Events include interactive activities and crafts and storytelling. Children can also explore hundreds of bilingual, interactive exhibits related to arts, culture, community and communication. Miami Children’s Museum is at 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, Florida 33132. Phone: 305-373-5437

Saturday, September 21

FASHION DESIGN & SEWING WORKSHOPS – KB Community Center

9:30 to 11.30 am Saturday. Back to Basics helps children develop their own sense of style by teaching the basics of sewing by hand and with a sewing machine. Students will learn how to design their own clothing and cut fabrics to produce their own unique pieces. Instructors provide children the ability to be self-sufficient, creative and confident, guiding them through their own individual creative process. All materials and take-home projects are included in workshop fee. Arts & Craft room. This activity has a cost. For more information, contact Monica Garcia Granados at 305-989-1869 or email Monica. MGarciaGranados@yahoo.com

Galaxy Hanging Mobile Sculptures

11 am to 12 pm. Saturday. Create a three-dimensional mobile sculpture filled with planets, stars, spaceships, astronauts, and aliens using a variety of materials. Materials will be provided. Space is limited. Please contact the branch to register. Ages 4-8 yrs. Made possible by the Key Biscayne Rotary Club. Location KB Community Library , 299 Crandon Blvd.

United Nations International Day of Peace Gathering

5 to 7 pm Saturday. Community is invited to a special gathering to promote peace in our Village and around the world. We will celebrate with music, poetry and readings. A special presentation for children will also take place. Participants are encouraged to wear blue to the gathering if they would like.

Bring a blanket, towel, or chair to sit on.

Please walk, ride a bike, take a Freebee or park at the Village Green!

401 Hampton Lane Pocket Park is a pedestrian-only park. No animals allowed. For more information, click here.

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10 am to 5 pm Saturday Free Museum admission. Visit and tour the Frost Art Museum. Your exhibitions. Kids will enjoy the Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery, grab a bite to eat at Vicky Café and more. Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum is located at 10975 SW 17th St Miami. Click here for more information

Free museum admission for Smithsonian Museum Day

Saturday. Get FREE admission to more than 1,300 venues in all 50 states during the 14th annual Smithsonian Museum Day on Sept. 21. You must request a ticket in advance online. To get started, visit the Museum Day site, choose the museum or attraction you want to visit and fill out a form with some basic information. Then, you can download your ticket immediately, and you’ll get a confirmation email for printing. Each ticket is good for FREE admission for two people at a participating museum. The Museum Day ticket is good for two people per household, per address. Limit one ticket per household. If you’re planning on going as a group, consider registering for additional admit-two tickets through friends and family. You can visit only one museum with this promotion.

Art for Kids at The Bass Museum DRAWING IN THE GALLERIES

10:30 am - 12:30 pm, Saturday. Ages 7-12. Get an up-close look at the museum’s exhibitions while learning how to draw from observation with one-on-one interactions with the instructor. Young artists will develop a portfolio of artwork while building technical skills through weekly group instruction, led by teaching artists, that explore different mediums, techniques and tools for art making. Price: $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. For more info, Contact Julia Rudo, The Bass by emailing info@thebass.org or call 3056737530. You can also get more details online here.

Gardening Books, Stories, Crafts, and Everything is Free

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The sprawling 54,000-square-foot West Dade Regional Library in Westchester is probably not listed as a must-see tourist site for families – but it should be. Parents sing its praises considering it has 200,000 books, an outdoor playground, an art gallery with ongoing exhibits, an auditorium and a huge upstairs children’s area with its own computers. The library touts that it “treats children special” and offers free story-telling and crafts programs. It’s all free. This Saturday at 3 p.m. enjoy a Growing Gardens: Gardening Workshop Presented by Master Gardener Ernesto Clark. The library is located at 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Disney on Ice Road trip Adventures at American Airlines Arena

7 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 60 minutes before the show). Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy—and you—embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and up-close character interactions. Daily shows through Sunday the 22nd. For more concert’s information and tickets click here.

Sunday, September 22

FREE Family Health & Wellness Day Mommy and Me Workout on Española Way

10:00 am - 12:00 pm Sunday. Celebrate National Family Health and Fitness Day on Española Way. Put your ultimate strength to the test as renowned pilates instructor Starr Hawkins, AKA @BabyMommaFit, takes over the street for a Mommy and Me pilates bootcamp style workout. The event is free to the public, we encourage you to sign up to reserve your spot! Don’t miss out on the chance to stay fit all while spending quality time as a family. The event begins at 10:30 AM and is FREE to the public - Meet up point is on the corner of Española Way & Washington Ave. You may register online at EvenBrite. For more information call 305-720-2990.

Sunday Funday at Marlins Park

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Sunday. Every Sunday home game features family-oriented activities pre- and postgame as nothing beats a memorable day out with the family at the ballpark. Sunday Funday begins with activities in the Home Plate Atrium near Section 15 on the Promenade Level. Following the game, kids ages 14 and under can then take the field for the UHealth Diamond Dash to run the bases. In addition, the first 5,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive Marlins swag that will dress them from head to toe in new team gear. Price: Free —Free with Purchase of Ticket. For more Info click here. Marlins Park is located at 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

Free puppy brunch at Lummus Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Miami’s free Puppy Brunch is a paw-fect Sunday celebration in collaboration with the City of Miami Beach. Bring your kids and their furry friend for a day full of doggy fun, activities, and all the treats they can dream of plus, music performances for you and food for sale from various vendors. Pooches can enjoy the Pawspatality Suite by The Betsy Hotel, puppy-inclusive art by The Bass and boudoir puppy photos by the World Erotic Art Museum. Dog-friendly vendors will include puppy adoptions by Jamie’s Rescue, City Pooch Pet Grooming, Paws Paws Miami and barkleyhanks. For more information or to register click here.

The Slow Lane with a Free Farm

Sunrise to sunset. Saturdays and Sundays. Drive a little further for an unusual family outing. Further north and far, far from the urban crowd, your family can experience life in the slow lane: A pioneer farm with horses, ponies, cows, pigs, sheep, geese, chicken and even a donkey or two. Enjoy the pioneer Bill Graham’s Farm Village at Amelia Earhart Park which boasts a sugar cane press, an old general store, horseshoeing, cow milking and a fishing lake. The park also has one of South Florida’s top-ranked mountain biking trails and a dog park. It’s free during the week; parking is $7 on Saturdays and Sundays. The park is open from sunrise to sunset. Call 305-685-8389 for information. Amelia Earhart Park is located at 401 E. 65th St., Hialeah. To visit the park online, click here.

Free Fruit in the Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ever wanted to just pick fruit off the ground and eat it? At Fruit & Spice Park, you are encouraged to enjoy – for free – the bounty from hundreds of trees in one of the nation’s most unusual county parks. Fruit & Spice Park is the only county-run botanical garden in the nation. The park has more than 500 varieties of fruits, vegetables, spices, herbs and nuts. There are 150 kinds of mango trees, for example. The park even has a bamboo grove. It now boasts a lake with a waterfall and lily pads. The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; $2 for kids ages 6-12; and free for children under 6. Call 305-247-5727 for more into. The Fruit & Spice Park is located at 24801 SW 187th Ave in the historic Redlands. Learn about the park by visiting them online here.

Free entrance to the ICA museum

11 am–7 pm, Sunday. ICA Miami, in collaboration with the Miami Design District, presents the first public project in the United States by Yona Friedman. Friedman is recognized as one the most important architectural thinkers of the postwar period. ICS Miami is located 61 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

ENJOY THE WEEKEND!