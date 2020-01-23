It promises to be a busy week ahead with the Big Game in Miami, so take in a family weekend leading up to the Big Game Week, using these 8 ideas for that perfect Family weekend.

Friday, January 24

Village Movies on Village Green Park

7 p.m. Friday. Join friends and neighbors for a screening of the hit movie “Abominable” The movie,. At the Village Green! Bring snacks, chairs and a blanket to make the most fun of this night out. Free and open to the public. 450 Crandon Blvd.

Saturday, January 25

KBCS Winter Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Key Biscayne K-8 Community School's PTA is hosting its 12th annual school carnival with tons of fun for all ages. This event is open to the community and tickets can be purchased online. There will be new rides, more games, raffles, concessions, and prizes. A day of fun for the whole family! 150 W McIntyre St. Ticket booklets only $18. To purchase tickets, click here.

Chocolate Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Miami's most delicious event is here! This year's event will feature chocolate plants you can take home, a ChocoSpa, and a chocolate fountain, among other treats! All at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the historic botanical garden and one of the premier conservation and education-based gardens in the world. 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Read to a Child. The Magic of Reading Brunch Gala

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A unique Magic of Reading Brunch at Books & Books supporting Read to a Child! All proceeds will go towards the Lunchtime Reading Program. Kids will enjoy a fun day with Suki Lopez, Nina on Sesame Street, for a read aloud and meet & greet. We will also have craft stations for Make Your Own Book, Sock Puppet Making, and Monster Plate Making. You will be able to show your support for Read to a Child and take home some fun goodies by purchasing Mystery Grab Bags! The bags will include mystery items ranging from restaurant gift cards, fitness classes, vouchers for family friendly activities, and more. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. For more information and tickets, click here.

Sunday, January 26

St Agnes Academy Family Day

12.30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Day starts with mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by a fun Family Day in the St Agnes field. Rides galore, food, music, games, food and drinks available for purchase. Bracelets for rides are $15 pre-sale; $20 at the door. For more information and purchase bracelets click here.

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, through February 1st. Ready to #LIVEITMIAMI for Super Bowl week? Take your friends and family to Super Bowl LIVE at Bayfront Park! A week-long fan fest free of cost to guests of all ages. The festival will have a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, water shows, an environmental village, evening parades, fireworks and so much more. Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. For more information click here.

Look! Talk! Create! MOAD’s Free Family Days

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Sunday. Family programs are tailored for children ages 5 to 12 and their families or adult companions. MOAD MDC’s Family Days will enhance your experience of the Museum’s current exhibitions, as well as Miami Dade College’s Special Collections Galleries at the Freedom Tower. MOAD, 600 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. For more information, visit the Museum online

Feos by Teatro y su Doble (Chile), presented by Fundarte

3 p.m. Sunday. Written by acclaimed Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderón and inspired by the story "La Noche de los Feos" by Mario Benedetti, "Feos" is a visual feast of Bunraku-style puppetry. Incorporating stop motion projections, puppeteering of the highest caliber and a story that challenges audiences to look at their own faults with honesty and acceptance, the production is a unique work of beauty. For tickets click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission