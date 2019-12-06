St. Agnes Academy to hold annual Christmas bazaar Sunday

No need to leave the Key for your Christmas shopping as the annual St Agnes Christmas Bazaar will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring over 60 vendors.

There will also be a children’s entertainment area to keep the kids occupied while parents do their Christmas shopping. Activities include Camp Guakinima, face painting and a game truck. Additionally, food trucks will be serving throughout the day.

St Agnes is located at 122 Harbor Drive. For more information, email stagnesbazaar@stagneskb.org.