As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health / Division of Disease Control and Health Protection, reported there are now 299 Florida residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of 328 positive cases also includes 29 non-Florida residents.

Miami-Dade now has 77 positive test cases; one more reported case during the day. Broward now has 80 positive cases.

There are now 8 Florida deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

Miami-Dade now 46 males who have tested positive, compared to 30 females. Age range is 18 to 88 years old.

Meanwhile, US Representative Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. Congressman Diaz-Balart tweeted this evening “I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”